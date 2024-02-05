Parkland (TSE:PKI) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.62.

Shares of Parkland stock traded down C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 267,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.05. The firm has a market cap of C$8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$27.50 and a 12-month high of C$47.37.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,951 shares of company stock worth $6,992,327. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

