Parnassus Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,615,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,784 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $417,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,320,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,246,000 after purchasing an additional 280,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.92. 352,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,542. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

