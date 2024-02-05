Parnassus Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,655,530 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 501,692 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $117,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.18. 3,026,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,255,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

