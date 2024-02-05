Parnassus Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,938,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955,413 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $146,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Quarry LP raised its position in Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 27.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,271. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

