Parnassus Investments LLC Has $1.13 Billion Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,643,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,879 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 2.8% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.57% of CME Group worth $1,130,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,828,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CME traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.05. The stock had a trading volume of 210,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $173.42 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

