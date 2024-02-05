Parnassus Investments LLC Has $97.56 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,125 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $97,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.79.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $3.36 on Monday, reaching $405.33. The company had a trading volume of 155,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.44 and its 200-day moving average is $401.41. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.80 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

