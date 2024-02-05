Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,156,574 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,156,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,684,000. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.78% of Charter Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $9.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.47. The stock had a trading volume of 577,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.92 and its 200 day moving average is $407.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.06 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 35.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.20.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

