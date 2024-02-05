Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 43,562 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,954,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,562 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.8% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 1.15% of Sherwin-Williams worth $753,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.22.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $303.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,267. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

