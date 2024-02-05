Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 62,477 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,477 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $131,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,042.30. 47,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $776.43 and a 1 year high of $1,054.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $975.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $951.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,213 shares of company stock worth $13,068,832 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

