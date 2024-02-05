Parnassus Investments LLC Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,336,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,341 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 2.2% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $880,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SYY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.41. 343,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

