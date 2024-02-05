PARSIQ Market Capitalization Hits $36.69 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $36.69 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

