Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $352.78 million and approximately $899,650.86 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 264.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 352,851,006 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.