Payden & Rygel Investment Group Buys New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 183,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE KO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,084,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,879,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.