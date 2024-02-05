Payden & Rygel Investment Group Buys New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 296,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.44. 4,559,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,717,555. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

