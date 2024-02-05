Payden & Rygel Investment Group Buys Shares of 234,700 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 234,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,246,000 after buying an additional 819,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,880,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,311,650. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

