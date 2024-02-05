Payden & Rygel Investment Group Buys Shares of 65,600 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,898. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total transaction of $4,275,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,656,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,690,118.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $362,709,825 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

