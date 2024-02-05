Payden & Rygel Investment Group Invests $19.79 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 283,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,787,000. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.4% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.56. 6,239,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,601,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

