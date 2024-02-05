Payden & Rygel Investment Group Invests $8.70 Million in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.54. 28,342,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,670,111. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average of $105.48. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

