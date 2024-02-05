Payden & Rygel Investment Group Makes New $11.31 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,313,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AEP traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.20. 1,510,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,121. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

