Payden & Rygel Investment Group Makes New $15.20 Million Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 402,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 14.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $532,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Exelon by 37.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Exelon Trading Down 1.2 %

Exelon stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,426. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

