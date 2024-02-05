Payden & Rygel Investment Group Makes New $16.69 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 242,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,688,000. Dell Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 378.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 55,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 43,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,046. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

