Payden & Rygel Investment Group Makes New $24.37 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,367,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287,817. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $174.39. The stock has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.