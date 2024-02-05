Payden & Rygel Investment Group Makes New $9.30 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Down 0.2 %

EQIX stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $841.49. The stock had a trading volume of 161,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,010. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $847.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $808.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $776.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total value of $339,595.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,356,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $839.67.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

