Payden & Rygel Investment Group Purchases Shares of 103,590 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,000. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.2% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.81. 1,138,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,930. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

