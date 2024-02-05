Payden & Rygel Investment Group Purchases Shares of 27,100 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Quarry LP raised its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $613.33. 110,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,477. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $622.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $582.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

