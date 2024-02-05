Payden & Rygel Investment Group Takes $15.62 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 299,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 42,474 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 49,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 64,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,582. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

