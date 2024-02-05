Payden & Rygel Investment Group Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,382,000. Ameriprise Financial makes up 1.9% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel Investment Group owned about 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. BOKF NA grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $390.59. 167,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $402.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.82.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,151. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

