Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $276,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $78,260,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,138,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $90.63 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.89.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.18.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

