Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

