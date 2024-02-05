Pepe Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $384.96 Million (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Pepe token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe has a total market cap of $384.96 million and approximately $86.89 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pepe has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pepe

Pepe was first traded on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.0000009 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 337 active market(s) with $53,725,496.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

