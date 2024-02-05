PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

PEP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $235.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.