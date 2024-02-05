PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %
PEP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $235.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.