Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Bought by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 1.01% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 60,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,448. The company has a market cap of $649.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.64. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

