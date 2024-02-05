PGGM Investments Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1,287.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

