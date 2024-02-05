PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $227.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

