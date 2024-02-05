PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,321 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 230,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $185.79 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.31.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

