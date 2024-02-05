PGGM Investments Purchases 26,580 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.09% of Vontier worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 1,985.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VNT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Vontier Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. Analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

