PGGM Investments Purchases 5,689 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 155.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $13,005,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.6% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,259,000 after purchasing an additional 62,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

