PGGM Investments Purchases New Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,732,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 5,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,431,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,519.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,434.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,403.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,552.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.