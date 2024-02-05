PGGM Investments Sells 8,001 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,096 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

QCOM stock opened at $141.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.68 and a 200 day moving average of $124.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

