Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,419 shares.The stock last traded at $11.97 and had previously closed at $13.04.

Pharming Group Stock Down 8.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

