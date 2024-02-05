Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Trading 3% Higher

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.72 and last traded at $31.55. 91,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 527,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $224.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,419,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,720,000 after buying an additional 86,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,548,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,485,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after purchasing an additional 59,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 460,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

