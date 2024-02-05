Phraction Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.5% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 804,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $184,974,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of V traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.35. 1,561,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,632. The firm has a market cap of $505.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.10.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

