Phraction Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2024

Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.5% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 804,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $184,974,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of V traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.35. 1,561,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,632. The firm has a market cap of $505.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.10.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

