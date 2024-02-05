Piper Sandler Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $71.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

