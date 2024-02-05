Piper Sandler Companies Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Piper Sandler Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years. Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:PIPR traded down $7.41 on Monday, hitting $183.35. The stock had a trading volume of 164,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,969. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.71. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $120.97 and a 52 week high of $192.67.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 446,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.