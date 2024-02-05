Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $192.67 and last traded at $182.53, with a volume of 29776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.76.

The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

