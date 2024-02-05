Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.76. 808,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,686,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 8.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $652.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $871.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,773,000 after acquiring an additional 335,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,123,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after buying an additional 1,711,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 4,539,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 104,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

