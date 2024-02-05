PNM Resources (PNM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $35.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 86.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

