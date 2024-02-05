Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) vs. TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Financial Comparison

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pop Culture Group and TKO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group $18.54 million N/A -$24.33 million N/A N/A TKO Group $1.29 billion 11.40 $195.59 million $1.29 65.96

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pop Culture Group.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Pop Culture Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pop Culture Group and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pop Culture Group and TKO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TKO Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

TKO Group has a consensus target price of $106.43, suggesting a potential upside of 25.08%. Given TKO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Pop Culture Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TKO Group beats Pop Culture Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and other services, including digital collection sales, music recording services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software services, and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

