Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on POST. Mizuho boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Post Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Post stock traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,031. Post has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $104.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Post will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.48 per share, with a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Post by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 16.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Post by 136.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Post by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

