PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

PPG opened at $140.09 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

